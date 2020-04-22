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The Marina Abramovic Connection. check description #QANON #WWG1WGA #CORONAVIRUS
Herbert
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53 views • April 22, 2020
FREE RED PILLS FOR EVERYONE

DONT TAKE THE COVID-19 TEST. ITS INTENTIONALLY 80% FALSE POSITIVE
Get vegetable multivitamin/Mineral with Iodine to Lessen The Effect of 5G Radiation and boost your immune system
Respiratory Doctor: FAKE PANDEMIC.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aW3quAKdQjJz/

5G MindControll Covert Microwave Attacks On Innocent Citizens
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wIsO32WVKri8/
https://www.brighteon.com/40a17350-dbc4-4eef-933b-13eedf6557c9

VODAFONE BOSS BLOWS WHISTLE ON 5G CORONAVIRUS SHARE MIRROR
https://www.brighteon.com/f2b45878-b12d-4fef-a67c-4b72d83e14d6

George Carlin Telling you the Truth About Coronavirus.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lNZWfNGDcrk2/

Bill Gates Vaccine Goal MIND CONTROL AI Hybrid Human
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gJ1TmNKkkz0B/
https://www.brighteon.com/1f17f328-91a5-4afb-80f2-281855ffaa5d
https://idope.se/torrent/fav_ctg/b291f0e807248dbff4161916e3ef337e392bffd8/


US Army Intelligence Officer 5G & Organized Stalking Is Precursor To Coming Holocaust SHARE
https://www.brighteon.com/1b2499fc-3672-484f-93c3-773d71f5848f

5G, Electromagnetic & Biological Warfare Against the Public
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tnKHCMjJrHRo/

Heard of the amazing protein molecule called Laminin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5ir1iPEhN0gi/

Vaccines are the real Killers
https://www.brighteon.com/0ed35a97-fc69-4471-a408-b5dec577589a

5G IS DEADLY DOCTORS WARNINGS
https://www.brighteon.com/99d151ae-17d1-4674-8edd-ae4b7fd7787b

5G Satanic Agendas Exposed Joe Imbriano
https://www.brighteon.com/2b39a8c6-5913-40a7-a0d1-41828c0b6580


5G KILLS RESIST OR DIE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z1k3AlCBHNk9/

5G IS killing us. NOT COVID19
https://www.brighteon.com/357309a0-6a84-4bdc-870e-5bf431296b97

Doctor says CORONA is COMPLETE BULLSHIT.. ITS 5G
https://www.brighteon.com/2a0fbb84-a88a-4da7-a766-bedd213dcb33

5G DANGERS Dr Group WARNED YOU IN 2018
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pWD5baFNsFdi/

#WWG1WGA Worldwide
https://www.brighteon.com/c08f0781-fe07-4d46-ab88-a89465f71475

Tom Cowan, MD Connection Between COVID-19 and the Roll Out of 5G
https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-tom-cowan-march-19-2020/

5G Kill Grid Will Be Bigger Disaster Than Chernobyl
https://www.brighteon.com/54968dbb-a9d2-4060-9f88-0c2c196e0449

Watch Banned David Icke 5G Interview In Full
https://banned.video/watch?id=5e8e28ed1f333e003a33793b&t=255

5G DANGERS: WORKERS DESTROY CELL TOWERS TO WARN PUBLIC
https://www.brighteon.com/6816d5ed-fc9b-4c4c-8c30-4bbb81f8bb6c

5G KILL GRID - your enemies 2nd battle plan
https://www.brighteon.com/a6f73e40-41c9-495e-994b-6b754005aa5f

5G controlling your perception of reality 5G Is A Military Weapon
https://www.brighteon.com/14c42c31-db21-4fe8-9c82-2cf567a25b22

5G Triggers Mass Psychiatric Disease
https://www.brighteon.com/d4058a94-e65c-41ed-82ca-a0fa9416619e

Dr. Jennifer Daniels: Tests Intentionally 80% False Positive
https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-jennifer-daniels-the-king-has-no-clothes-now-will-someone-just-please-say-it-march-23-2020/

IN THE NAME OF JESUS CHRIST.
I COMMAND you return to the infernal realm.
OBEY my COMMANDS and leave this person.
you are no longer welcome in this place.
I consecrate and clear this person.
Let nothing but joy linger in them.

It's Triggered By Microwaves Be Careful Who You Give Your Phone Number To
Turn OFF Your Phone
Get another computer
Get Anonymous Internet Prepaid or Simmilar
Install: https://www.linux.org/pages/download/
Install: https://www.torproject.org/download/
Use Your Old Computer for banking, shopping and
Stuff where you have to identify yourself

When You Have identified yourself online
Then Your Unique Device identifiers get saved in your "file" ( yes They got files everybody )
Identifies are IMEI code, MAC address etc. ( List keeps getting bigger every day )
Ask Snowden
https://wikileaks.org/+-Intelligence-+.html

International Tribunal for Natural Justice
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Q2iVXW3iiIBwbIniWfVZA

The Truth About Cancer
https://www.youtube.com/user/thetruthaboutcancer

The Truth About Vaccines
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnZ_o5cpwkHJuEYjPtM0j5A

Find videos banned from youtube
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ederter
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xtYX4Bl9Rmmz/
https://idope.se/favorite/blogpage/39745
https://www.1337x.to/user/motherlode/
https://thepìratebay.se/user/POtHS11/

#pizzagate #pedogate #rabbitholegate #ADRENOCHROME #ThisPeopleAreSick
#mkultra #Spygate #Illuminati #anonymous #QANON, #pizzagate #pedogate
#Pedowood #NWO #SEALEDINDICTMENTS, #POTUS #Q #CORONAVIRUS
#DonaldTrump #MelGibson #NewWorldOrder #wwg1wga #DeepState
#Wikileaks, #FilmYourHospital #GREATAWAKENING
Keywords
marina abramovicconnectionadrenocrome
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