The REAL Alex Jones, Reports - Klaus Schwab and the 'Great Pirates' Declare A World Government Takeover at the WEF Geneva Summit

In this clip, Alex Jones breaks down the truth behind the global corporate takeover summit in Davos. Now no matter what your thoughts are on this man, Alex Jones, it behooves you to watch this 35 minute clip. There is enough shown about the man, his dedication, drive, honesty, and sincerity, to sway any sceptic from summarily dissing this man. I first became aware of him through the urging of a close friend in 1996 to listen to 'Patriot Radio' 1370am in Johnstown, Colorado... sounding very much like the guy you see in the short clip from 1997 of him predicting what is unfolding at DAVOS right now. He is the undeniable REAL DEAL, The Real Alex Jones. ~JTRead more here:Help Support The Infowar and Get Your Limited Edition Apparel Today AT COST!