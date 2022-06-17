BANK RUNS IN CHINA! - Protests BANNED Due To Health Pass! - Global Economic COLLAPSE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BECOME A CLIENT of Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor HERE:https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com
And get NEWS from Tim HERE:
https://www.TheLibertyAdvisorShow.com
GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & SURVIVAL RESOURCES HERE:
https://heavensharvest.com/
USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the collapse of the global economy as China sees a large number of bank runs as their health pass bans them from protesting their inability to get their money out of the bank and feed their family.
As one would predict, with social credit and large amounts of inflation, China's monetary system is largely based around banking apps that can be shut down at any moment.
Recently when apps shut people out of their bank accounts, it lead to large numbers of people lined up outside the banks trying to get their money out causing the largest bank run in recent Asian history.
Those who wished to protest could not. The country conveniently made the health color red so that it was illegal to gather in crowds.
This will all come to a place near you soon as the global economy collapses and technocratic social credit systems based on the cashless society take over in the Great Reset.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:
https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/
Or SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on SOVREN HERE:
https://sovren.media/u/wam/
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022