Proper Spiritual Alignment & Keeping Rank

Shalom Pillars,

Here the word of the Lord - the Lord of the breakthrough is going before you to breakthrough every obstacle the enemy has blocked your path with. Be ready when you get your breakthrough because a divine acceleration will follow and much time will be redeemed for you, says the Lord.



Thank you for supporting my ministry. Your donations make it possible for me to continue doing what God's called me to do....helping people stuck in life become unstuck.

To make a donation by PayPal click here: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=MMGEJ4TU2YTJG&source=url

To make a donation by Cash App click here: http://cash.app/$SmashingPillarsIntl

Visit my website and subscribe for updates here: https://www.smashingpillarsinternational.org

Thank you for your support and prayers! You are much appreciated!

Best, Samuel

Smashing Pillars International - Founder and President