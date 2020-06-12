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The #SeattleAutonomousZone is devolving into warlordism
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54 views • June 12, 2020
The #SeattleAutonomousZone is devolving into warlordism | The World According to Me
► Description
The #SeattleAutonomousZone is devolving into warlordism.
Rapper Raz Simone, who has been patrolling the barricades with an AK-47 and a handgun, has begun assaulting residents who disobey him.
"We are the police now," says his crew. "We are the leaders."
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
► Description
The #SeattleAutonomousZone is devolving into warlordism.
Rapper Raz Simone, who has been patrolling the barricades with an AK-47 and a handgun, has begun assaulting residents who disobey him.
"We are the police now," says his crew. "We are the leaders."
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
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