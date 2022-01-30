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CRITICAL MESSAGE TO PARENTS: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. - Protect Your Children from COVID Vax
Wake Up to Reality
Wake Up to Reality
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2534 views • January 30, 2022
"Vaccinating children against COVID in order to protect the elderly is reckless, irresponsible and immoral" Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. told The New American.
Children have a statistical zero risk of dying from COVID yet are at serious risk of developing severe and permanent health implications due to COVID vaccinations, he warned.

Mr. Kennedy also explained that even if the COVID shots were granted full approval from the U.S. regulators, parents of the vaccine-injured children could never hold vaccine-makers accountable because of the federal law that shields the latter from any liability.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is the Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Legal Counsel for Children’s Health Defense. According to their website, the mission of the organization is "to end childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable, and to establish safeguards so this never happens again."

To learn more about the organization go to https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
Keywords
vaccinesbig pharmavaccine injuriesside effectsparental consentmandatesinformed consentfaucivaccine deathsaborted fetal tissueeuainjectionpfizergene therapyastrazenecarobert f kennedycovidmrnaemergency use authorizationno liabilitychild vaccinationcovid shotjanssenchild consentchild vaccine schedule
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