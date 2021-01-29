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US ARMY CORP OF ENGINEERS; VIOLATING AMERICA FIRST; VIOLATING MILITARY CONSTRUCTION & VETERANS AFFAIRS & OTHER AGENCIES APPROPRIATIONS ACT - ARABIAN GULF RULE [ $ 1 MIL + US Companies ONLY ]
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80 views • January 29, 2021
WHITE COLLAR CRIMINAL JOE LIBBY
Unaccompanied Officer's Quarters, construction improvements for the Kuwait Ministry of Defense (KMOD) in support of the Area Support Group (ASG) mission located at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.
This is a Sources Sought announcement for market research and planning purposes. It is not a Request for Proposals. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Transatlantic, Middle East District (TAM) is conducting market research to garner interest and the capabilities of firms interested in submitting a proposal for the construction of unaccompanied officer's quarters in Kuwait. This Source Sought notice does not obligate the Government to award a contract or otherwise pay for the information provided in response. The purpose of this Market Research and Sources Sought Notice is to gain knowledge of capability and availability of potential contractors. The Government reserves the right to use information provided by respondents for any purpose deemed necessary and legally appropriate. Any organization responding to this notice should ensure that its response is complete and sufficiently detailed to allow the Government to determine the organization's qualifications to perform the work. Respondents are advised that the Government is under no obligation to acknowledge receipt of the information received or provide feedback to respondents with respect to any information submitted. After a review of the responses received, a pre-solicitation synopsis and solicitation may be published in Federal Business Opportunities. However, responses to this notice will not be considered adequate responses to a solicitation.
This requirement is assigned a code of 236220 in the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS), and the size standard for such requirements is $36.5M per annum. Statements should also include the eligible business concern's name, point of contact, address, and DUNS number.
Project Scope: The purpose of this contract is to provide the necessary construction improvements for the Kuwait Ministry of Defense (KMOD) in support of the Area Support Group (ASG) mission in Kuwait. Project site is located on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The scope of work is described below.
The base contract Scope of Work includes the construction of three (3) dormitory buildings. Each building will be three (3) stories and will house 75 unaccompanied field grade officers. The three (3) barracks will house a total of 225 personnel. Each building includes 38 bedroom suites. Each suite has two private sleeping rooms with a shared bathroom and kitchenette. Bedrooms will be wired to include internet and cable TV connections.
Supporting facilities and infrastructure include electric, water and sewage distribution systems. Supporting facilities also include mechanical systems, communication information systems, fire distribution and fire suppression systems, roads, storm drainage and parking as indicated on the contract drawings. Dormitories will be constructed using Cast-In-Place concrete frames with Concrete Masonry infill walls.
The project will be delivered using a design-bid-build approach. Design documents including plans and specifications are provided herein.
The project will also include a bid option to construct one additional three-story Officer Quarters Barracks. If awarded, the total build out would consist of four (4) Officer Quarters Barracks which will house a total of (300) personal.
The estimated magnitude of this project is more than $10 million with a period of performance of 730 calendar days from issuance of the notice to proceed.
https://mega.nz/#F!egUSnD6Z!qZr_6BpCtNqnCLY2iEVgag
DIRECTIVE AND SOURCES SOUGHT THAT FAILS TO TELL FOREIGN COMPANIES THIS CONTRACT CAN ONLY BE AWARDED TO A U.S. BUSINESS.
Unaccompanied Officer's Quarters, construction improvements for the Kuwait Ministry of Defense (KMOD) in support of the Area Support Group (ASG) mission located at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.
This is a Sources Sought announcement for market research and planning purposes. It is not a Request for Proposals. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Transatlantic, Middle East District (TAM) is conducting market research to garner interest and the capabilities of firms interested in submitting a proposal for the construction of unaccompanied officer's quarters in Kuwait. This Source Sought notice does not obligate the Government to award a contract or otherwise pay for the information provided in response. The purpose of this Market Research and Sources Sought Notice is to gain knowledge of capability and availability of potential contractors. The Government reserves the right to use information provided by respondents for any purpose deemed necessary and legally appropriate. Any organization responding to this notice should ensure that its response is complete and sufficiently detailed to allow the Government to determine the organization's qualifications to perform the work. Respondents are advised that the Government is under no obligation to acknowledge receipt of the information received or provide feedback to respondents with respect to any information submitted. After a review of the responses received, a pre-solicitation synopsis and solicitation may be published in Federal Business Opportunities. However, responses to this notice will not be considered adequate responses to a solicitation.
This requirement is assigned a code of 236220 in the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS), and the size standard for such requirements is $36.5M per annum. Statements should also include the eligible business concern's name, point of contact, address, and DUNS number.
Project Scope: The purpose of this contract is to provide the necessary construction improvements for the Kuwait Ministry of Defense (KMOD) in support of the Area Support Group (ASG) mission in Kuwait. Project site is located on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The scope of work is described below.
The base contract Scope of Work includes the construction of three (3) dormitory buildings. Each building will be three (3) stories and will house 75 unaccompanied field grade officers. The three (3) barracks will house a total of 225 personnel. Each building includes 38 bedroom suites. Each suite has two private sleeping rooms with a shared bathroom and kitchenette. Bedrooms will be wired to include internet and cable TV connections.
Supporting facilities and infrastructure include electric, water and sewage distribution systems. Supporting facilities also include mechanical systems, communication information systems, fire distribution and fire suppression systems, roads, storm drainage and parking as indicated on the contract drawings. Dormitories will be constructed using Cast-In-Place concrete frames with Concrete Masonry infill walls.
The project will be delivered using a design-bid-build approach. Design documents including plans and specifications are provided herein.
The project will also include a bid option to construct one additional three-story Officer Quarters Barracks. If awarded, the total build out would consist of four (4) Officer Quarters Barracks which will house a total of (300) personal.
The estimated magnitude of this project is more than $10 million with a period of performance of 730 calendar days from issuance of the notice to proceed.
https://mega.nz/#F!egUSnD6Z!qZr_6BpCtNqnCLY2iEVgag
DIRECTIVE AND SOURCES SOUGHT THAT FAILS TO TELL FOREIGN COMPANIES THIS CONTRACT CAN ONLY BE AWARDED TO A U.S. BUSINESS.
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