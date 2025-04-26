Off-grid ready! Check out my new wheels

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When the power goes out here in Puerto Rico (almost a monthly thing now) there are long lines at the gas station. I spent a long time researching this and found the perfect vehicle. Lightweight, huge knobby tires, lifted (high ground clearance), street legal, and all electric. With a solar panel on the roof I haven’t plugged it in for… forever?
You can easily convert almost any electric golf cart to be solar powered.