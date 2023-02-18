Nord Stream Pipelines - Did you Ask the US if THEY DID IT? - Has the EU Become so SUBSERVIENT to the US EMPIRE - that you Dare Not Ask? - Mick Wallace MEP

When the Nord Stream gas pipeline was attacked, Ursula von der Leyen said that the perpetrators were waiting for the "strongest possible response." Brilliant journalist Seymour Hersh just said the US did it—and the EU cares? Did you ask the US if they did it? Or have you become so subservient to the US empire that you dare not ask?
—MEP Mick Wallace
