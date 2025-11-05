HustleBitch - 🚨 WOMAN FINDS 1926 BOOK EXPOSING THE “HIDDEN HAND” CONTROLLING THE WORLD





While browsing her local antique shop, a woman uncovered a banned 1926 book by Major General Count Cherep-Spiridovich called “The Secret World Government - The Hidden Hand.”





It claims non-human rulers made a pact with a god to control humanity through wars, banks, and manufactured chaos.





One chilling line reads:





“The world is governed by very different personages from what is imagined by those who are not behind the scenes… not kings or ministers, but absolutely different.”





She said she almost didn’t post it: “it could get me in trouble.”





If they warned us about a “Hidden Hand” a century ago… who do you think it is now?





Source: https://x.com/HustleBitch_/status/1985873888824172733





Thumbnail: https://x.com/JuanGutiCA714/status/1986032946915287506