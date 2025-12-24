Healing For The Fractured Soul 51 | Narcissistic Abusers & How They Completely Alter Your World

Narcissists are not just the self-centered person who lives next door. A full-blown clinical narcissist is a world-altering, evil menace to society, and most of the time, they don't have the cognitive awareness of just how destructive they are. These people live in a self-centered fantasy where everything revolves around them like a tornado. In relationships, a narcissist will pull their victim in and then wreak havoc on that person's identity, morals, values, and connection to the outside world. They will destroy their victim's self-image and replace it with his or her own negative world. Join us tonight for a deep dive into the world of a narcissist, how they think, feel, and interact with those around them, so that you can not only spot them, but put your life back together if you have been abused by one. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-51/





Our Holiday Sale is ON NOW and runs through New Year's Day! Use promocode: Christmas2025 to save 10% off your entire order! Stay tuned for NEW weekly sales in addition to our 10% discount! The Resistance Chicks General Store has all-natural, hand-made personal health care products, right here from God's Little Acre! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%