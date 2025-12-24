BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Healing For The Fractured Soul 51 | Narcissistic Abusers & How They Completely Alter Your World
Resistance Chicks
41 views • 2 days ago

Narcissists are not just the self-centered person who lives next door. A full-blown clinical narcissist is a world-altering, evil menace to society, and most of the time, they don't have the cognitive awareness of just how destructive they are. These people live in a self-centered fantasy where everything revolves around them like a tornado. In relationships, a narcissist will pull their victim in and then wreak havoc on that person's identity, morals, values, and connection to the outside world. They will destroy their victim's self-image and replace it with his or her own negative world. Join us tonight for a deep dive into the world of a narcissist, how they think, feel, and interact with those around them, so that you can not only spot them, but put your life back together if you have been abused by one. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-51/


