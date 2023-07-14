Listen Safely Podcast - Pt 1: Rant About Freedom in Christ - Part 2: Baal Loves Being Called "Lord" - God Is Not Playing Peekaboo With His Name

First part is a previously unreleased excerpt from 2020 James Series, a rant about Christians who do not understand freedom in Christ. The rest of the audio is new, excavating God's name, why it was given, and how it will never be hidden again. The name Jesus (or Joshua) means "God is deliverance."

About Dave and the Listen Safely Podcast. There is no religiosity here, just faith. Plain spoken. This is not a Christian podcast. This is a podcast for believers in Jesus. If you are Christian, that is incidental to me.

Music credit goes to Chill Music on YT.








