Property Tax revolt coming !

A groundswell is building across the United States to abolish or radically reform property taxes. States like Florida and Texas are leading the charge, with proposals to replace local property taxes with uniform state sales taxes. But here’s the kicker: if Canada, Australia, New Zealand, or the UK attempted the same, their economies would collapse overnight. In Canada especially, the system is so dependent on property tax revenue, government-sector jobs, and inflated real estate values that a revolt on property taxes could trigger a full-scale financial crisis. In this episode, I break down: Why American states are pushing to end property taxes. How Canada’s economy is propped up by laundering, fentanyl money, vacant homes, and artificial housing shortages. Why Canadian property taxes never adjust down even if your home value crashes. My personal story: living in a two-stoplight town, paying $4,700 in property tax plus $1,800 in garbage fees every year. What a global property tax revolt could mean for the future of ownership, equity, and government funding. This isn’t just about taxes. It’s about the very nature of property ownership and whether citizens still own their homes — or if governments do. 📰 Relevant Headlines & Sources: Bloomberg – “Florida and Texas Lead Push to Curb Property Taxes” The Guardian – “Could Property Tax Abolition Reshape Local Government?” Better Dwelling – “Canadian Homeowners Pay More in Property Taxes Than Ever” CBC – “Property Taxes Rising Despite Housing Market Weakness” Financial Times – “A Global Fight Over Ownership and Equity”