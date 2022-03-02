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THE IMPOSTER IN CHIEF'S STATE OF 'THE UNION'
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80 views • March 02, 2022
Robert Beadles returns to SGT Report to discuss the REAL state of the 'union', which is dire. As the puppet President addresses the nation tonight, inflation is soaring, America's energy independence has been destroyed and this election thief wants us to pay carbon taxes to bankers to prevent "climate change". Welcome to hell.
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