2/28/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: There is no inflation in Communist China because the Chinese people’s money has all been turned into fixed assets by the CCP kleptocrats and can’t circulate. The sad thing is that people have no clue about it. Human civilization won’t allow totalitarianism and communism to exist anymore. Therefore, the CCP is definitely coming to an end, whether it supports Russia or not.

#fixedassets #currentassets #inflation #totalitarianism #communism #spyballoon





2/28/2023 文贵盖特：中共国没有通货膨胀是因为中国人的钱都被老杂毛们变成了固定资产而无法流动，可悲的是中国人对此全然不知；人类文明不会再允许独裁和共产主义的存在，所以无论支不支持俄罗斯，中共都必定会灭亡

#固定资产 #流动资产 #通货膨胀 #独裁 #共产主义 #间谍气球



