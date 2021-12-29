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New VAERS Tableau Dashboard & Lot# Lookup/Analysis by WelcomeTheEagle!
WelcomeTheEagle88
WelcomeTheEagle88
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53 views • December 29, 2021
Thank you everybody who has inspired me to take the bull by horns. Here in Silicon Valley we don't make things, we just make things better. Version 2.0 coming quickly, Tableau enthusiasts please reach out and collaborate for humanities sake. God Bless

https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelcomeTheEaglesVAERSDashboardDec24/LotSearch

Support The Eagle!

Twitter: @aba_3000

UK Expose Article:
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/16/how-bad-is-my-covid-19-vaccine-batch/

Craig’s How Bad is My Batch?:
http://howbad.info/index.html

Mathew Crawford’s Operation Uplift (Clubhouse)
https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/p/organizing-resistance-through-education

WelcomeTheEagle’s Tableau Public Vizzes:
https://public.tableau.com/en-us/search/vizzes/welcometheeagle
____________________________________________________

Please support me with one-time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]

Feature Articles of WelcomeTheEagle88:
https://politicalbuzz.tumblr.com/post/657356771525083136/vaers-tsunami-of-vax-deaths-this-way-come
https://principia-scientific.com/the-real-number-of-u-s-covid-vaccine-deaths-albert-benavides/
https://www.lifehakx.com/contributors
https://theexceptionalconservativeshow.com/tecntv-com
https://www.unite4truth.com/post/2-400-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-occurred-in-first-six-weeks-of-program-cdc-back-loading-data
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/test/
https://soundcloud.com/catia-lyst/lifehakx-presents-albert-benavides-welcome-the-eagle-88-part-1
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60a6f9ad90c6a13df21f3959&;fbclid=IwAR3UmubnW45c_kKd1v8zlbZ4wZ-9ylqr9lme9Q-BOCpQb-sY46zoLH_-vDU
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/censored-cdc-records-almost-12000-deaths-in-7-months-following-covid-19-injections/
https://covexit.com/a-dive-into-the-vaers-reporting-system-with-albert-benavides/
https://banned.video/watch?id=60a6f9ad90c6a13df21f3959
https://banned.video/watch?id=60b962862c66d06619793a27
https://www.asiapacifictoday.tv/test/
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/why-arent-healthcare-workers-speaking
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/new-vaers-analysis-reveals-hundreds


Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard(6/18 v1):
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1

Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.info/

Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages: https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY

Steve Kirsch’s Death Lag Article:
https://bit.ly/3rfbc03
Steve Kirsch’s Article on his platforms:
https://bit.ly/3Eh6wup
Keywords
fdacdcvaersfaucivaxxcovid-19plandemicscamdemicvaersdeletesvaersthrottlestableau
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy