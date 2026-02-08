BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Discover how Vaccines destroy the Microbiome
The People of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People of The Qur'an (TPQ)
185 followers
2
113 views • 1 day ago

::::

Why Your Gut Microbiome Matters More Than You Think

The microbiome consists of trillions of microorganisms (bacteria, fungi, viruses) living on and in the human body, acting as a crucial organ system that aids in digesting fiber, synthesizing vitamins (like B and K), regulating the immune system, protecting against pathogens, and influencing metabolism and mental health. 

Key Functions of the Microbiome:

Digestion and Nutrition: Breaks down complex carbohydrates and fibers that the human body cannot digest on its own, producing short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) that provide energy and nutrients.

Immune System Support: Trains the immune system to distinguish between harmless microbes and dangerous pathogens, reducing the risk of allergies and autoimmune diseases.

Protection Against Pathogens: Occupies space and resources, preventing harmful bacteria from colonizing the body (colonization resistance).

Metabolic Health: Influences body weight, blood sugar regulation, and cholesterol levels.

Mental Health (Gut-Brain Axis): Communicates with the nervous system to potentially influence mood and brain function. Importance of a Diverse MicrobiomeA diverse and balanced microbiome is essential for health. A lack of diversity (lower species count) or an imbalance (dysbiosis) is linked to conditions like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), diabetes, and eczema. The microbiome is established early in life but can be altered by diet, medications (especially antibiotics), and lifestyle.

Note: The gut microbiome is often considered the most significant, though distinct microbial communities live on the skin, in the mouth, and in the respiratory tract. 




Keywords
microbiomevaccine studyvaccine deceit
