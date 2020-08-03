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OUT OF SHADOWS - FORA DAS SOMBRAS
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117 views • August 03, 2020
O documentário "OUT OF SHADOWS"(FORA DAS SOMBRAS), levanta a máscara sobre a forma como os principais meios de comunicação social e Hollywood manipulam e controlam as massas, espalhando propaganda pelo seu conteúdo. O nosso objetivo é despertar o público em geral, lançando luz sobre como todos nós somos enganados e recebemos lavagem cerebral através de um inimigo oculto, com uma agenda sinistra.
O documentário foca no projeto MK Ultra.
O documentário foca no projeto MK Ultra.
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