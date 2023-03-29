Create New Account
Highest Echelons of Democrats Praise Trans Murderer- Civil War?
Published a day ago |

Katie Hobbs', the governor of Arizona, press secretary, Josselyn Berry, tweeted out support for the transgender murderer of the covenant school in Nashville Tennessee. Similar praise, support, and victimhood are coming from other left-wing circles. These people are absolutely evil, creating a rift in America, and it will lead to a further division of red and blue states, and potentially unfortunately a Civil War which we all should avoid.#transmurderer #nashville #josselynberry #woke #leftists


