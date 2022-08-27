Quo Vadis





Aug 25, 2022 In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for August 23, 2022.





Dear children, thank you for having responded to my call in your heart.





My children, pray, pray a lot, because the world is in great danger, humanity is in great danger, even the Church closes its doors.





My children, soon a schism will make the Church of Rome tremble, shrouded in darkness.





My children, remember that I am here every day together with my Jesus, do not fear because you will always have our comfort when you invoke our names.





Children, pray in particular for France, because she has lost her faith, the signals sent from heaven will be very strong and evident.





Now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, amen.





For several years, about a thousand pilgrims have come to Trevignano Romano every month to experience the encounter with Mary on their knees.





It all started on August 22, 2014.





Then the Italian couple Gisella and Gianni Cardia went to Mejuhgoria to pray over many difficult matters on the spot and thank them for the gift of marriage.





They brought from there a small statue of Our Lady, Queen of Peace, the prototype of which stands in Tihalijna.





After a while, strange things happen in the Cardia home.





Friends who come to them for prayer together experience healings of minor ailments.





On April 21, 2016, Gisella was praying alone in peace.





Suddenly she hears whispers.





“I thought Gianni was watching the TV.





After a while the voice became so clear that she had no doubt: Our Lady was there,” Gisella tells us.





“My child, my daughter.





I am the Holy Virgin, do not be afraid.





I chose you because you are filled with love and hope, and they are the foundation of life”- these are the first words that Our Lady spoke to Gisella.





After a while, she assured Gisella that she would confirm her presence in their home.





And in fact: soon the statue brought from Mejuhgoria was flooded with bloody tears.





Tears also appeared in the image of Merciful Jesus hanging in the Cardia family room.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15yTKeHCvFE



