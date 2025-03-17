© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I take you deep inside Russia’s special forces operation that collapsed Ukrainian defensive lines in Kursk, Russia. This is a firsthand account from the battlefield, where I interview a commander of the Akhmat special forces who played a key role in this strategic breakthrough.
👉 How did Russian troops infiltrate Ukrainian lines?
👉 What was the role of underground gas pipelines in the attack?
👉 What is the current battlefield situation in Kursk?
👉 How much NATO-supplied equipment has been captured by Russia?
🔴 Key Highlights:
✅ Russian troops used gas tunnels to bypass Ukrainian fortifications
✅ Ukrainian forces panicked and destroyed their own railway bridge
✅ Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers surrendered, while others remain trapped
✅ Captured NATO vehicles – Strykers, MaxPros, Bushmasters, and more
✅ The 155th Marines and other brigades closed the flanks, securing the region
📌 You won't see this in Western mainstream media! Stay informed with independent, on-the-ground reporting.
