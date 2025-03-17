I take you deep inside Russia’s special forces operation that collapsed Ukrainian defensive lines in Kursk, Russia. This is a firsthand account from the battlefield, where I interview a commander of the Akhmat special forces who played a key role in this strategic breakthrough.

👉 How did Russian troops infiltrate Ukrainian lines?

👉 What was the role of underground gas pipelines in the attack?

👉 What is the current battlefield situation in Kursk?

👉 How much NATO-supplied equipment has been captured by Russia?

🔴 Key Highlights:

✅ Russian troops used gas tunnels to bypass Ukrainian fortifications

✅ Ukrainian forces panicked and destroyed their own railway bridge

✅ Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers surrendered, while others remain trapped

✅ Captured NATO vehicles – Strykers, MaxPros, Bushmasters, and more

✅ The 155th Marines and other brigades closed the flanks, securing the region

📌 You won't see this in Western mainstream media! Stay informed with independent, on-the-ground reporting.

Mirrored - Patrick Lancaster





