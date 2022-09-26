Tom Zwitser and Dolores Cahill | Science Summit Uncensored 2022

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Prof. Dolores J. Cahill
In 1996, she co-founded Protagen AG (
https://protagen.com/
) in Dortmund, including with Prof. Helmut Meyer, as a spin-out of the Max-Planck-Institute to commercialise her discoveries. Protagen Protein Services (
https://protagenproteinservices.com/
) a 2014 spin-off company of Protagen delivers expert protein, antibody, proteomics & peptide contract services to the pharmaceutical industry & health care sectors. Both companies have advanced these technologies & applications; Protagen has screened and profiled the autoantibody repertoire of over 20,000 patients (
https://protagen.com/data-and-insight/scientific-publications/
). Protagen AG and Protagen Protein Services have over 200 employees in 2018. Since 2016, Prof. Cahill is a shareholder & Advisory Board member of Atturos Ltd, Prof. Stephen Pennington’s UCD spin-out company nvolved in improved Prostate Cancer diagnosis (
http://atturos.com/
and
http://atturos.com/company/advisors/
).