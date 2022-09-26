Tom Zwitser and Dolores Cahill | Science Summit Uncensored 2022

Prof. Dolores J. Cahill





In 1996, she co-founded Protagen AG (

https://protagen.com/

) in Dortmund, including with Prof. Helmut Meyer, as a spin-out of the Max-Planck-Institute to commercialise her discoveries. Protagen Protein Services (

https://protagenproteinservices.com/

) a 2014 spin-off company of Protagen delivers expert protein, antibody, proteomics & peptide contract services to the pharmaceutical industry & health care sectors. Both companies have advanced these technologies & applications; Protagen has screened and profiled the autoantibody repertoire of over 20,000 patients (

https://protagen.com/data-and-insight/scientific-publications/

). Protagen AG and Protagen Protein Services have over 200 employees in 2018. Since 2016, Prof. Cahill is a shareholder & Advisory Board member of Atturos Ltd, Prof. Stephen Pennington’s UCD spin-out company nvolved in improved Prostate Cancer diagnosis (

http://atturos.com/

and

http://atturos.com/company/advisors/

).