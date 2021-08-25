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Former FBI Agent: "We're at War" - People Paralyzed With Fear, How to Prepare For Battle
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920 views • August 25, 2021
Former FBI Special Agent, Roman Garcia, was assigned to the Behavioral Analysis Unit, and served as a combat medic. He's now a certified life coach, and he provides extremely important and helpful information about how to mentally prepare yourself for the daily battles we face in this time of war.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.Mind-Medic.com
www.StewPeters.tv | www.Mind-Medic.com
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