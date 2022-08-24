The So-Called Tea Room of HNA Chen Feng, Wang Jian, and Others Are Places Where Rights, Money, and Sex Are Traded

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https://gnews.org/post/p1c8s0b47
They are in Beijing and major provincial capitals, like Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Guangdong all have places to drink tea, the place for tea is where the police and the underworld make deals. It is a place where officials do money transactions. Places to have sex with celebrities