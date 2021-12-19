UK 23 MILLION UNJABBED, NOT 5 MILLION - FAKEBRITAIN (MIRRORED)Mirrored from Bitchute channel CENSORED VOICES at:-I haven't believed the numbers from the start. They are ALL full of shite. Many more people are not taking the 3rd jab. I know many. They want you dead, what part of this do you not understand. They are criminal liar's who all deserve to be locked up. Start with the Big pharmaceuticals... as without them this would be over quickly. Gates... the whole Davos criminal cartel... too many to mention who are directly responsible for murder and injury to the public! Evil people!PM Boris Johnson (aka. Prime Sinister Boorish Johnson) and his Health Secretary - Sajid Javid (aka. Savage Jabbit) have committed crimes against humanity, period.I never trusted any of their numbers. It is NOT the first time these authorities lied to us using a play on words, bad statistics, and keeping their narrative going for monetary gain for themselves. It's a complex, far reaching system to keep it going. I've seen it many times in my years, almost to the point of most of the time. Why else would they push so hard against a few people if most people were either getting severely sick (we all would see it, independently and clearly), juiced or compliant? Thanks for confirming what I saw immediately from the CCP fake news, knowing their air pollution problems that make people sick a lot over there (and have the same symptoms as an upper respiratory cold/flu, sickness, death, stomach issues, etc.) Viruses don't jump species. This is a flu that most people never thought twice about, or never saw what the flu does and does not do every year. IMO, it's the same symptoms that I've observed many times, with the same outcomes. Most get well, some die. They had to make their numbers look much bigger than their fear-mongering, bad computer predicted models (computers and tech can only do what is input, not so scary or predictive), so, to add to their fake numbers to meet the models, they attributed avoidable medical deaths to this "virus", created deaths by using dangerous unscientific means, purposely mislabled many deaths as covid, and focused on "cases", turning what viruses usually do on its head. Fauci and friends did this with HIV. Lastly, besides issuing a gag order to many doctors in April 2020, the AMA sent out letters to doctors telling them that during this "pandemic" they would be asked to do things that would cause them a moral dilemna. If you're paying attention at all, the level of ethics/morals of doctors is low in order to do some of the things they believe are within their standards do to people, and protected by law, regardless of long term effects, death, and misery to patients. Iatrogenics.