FBI is LYING! Crime is ACTUALLY Skyrocketing Under President Biden _ Redacted News

Mirrored Content
Corporate media is telling us that crime is going down across every major category. Turns out that is a total lie. Economist Dr. John Lott joins us to explain how the FBI is lying about these numbers in order to make President Biden look good.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.