FBI is LYING! Crime is ACTUALLY Skyrocketing Under President Biden _ Redacted News
Neroke-5
Published Yesterday


Mirrored Content 
Corporate media is telling us that crime is going down across every major category. Turns out that is a total lie. Economist Dr. John Lott joins us to explain how the FBI is lying about these numbers in order to make President Biden look good.

Keywords
crimefbijoe bidenmediacrime reporting

