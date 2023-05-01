Create New Account
Environment Robert F Kennedy Jr - RFK 2024 Info
104 views
Published a day ago

Environment. Recent years have seen one environmental disaster after another: floods and droughts, fires, and toxic spills. Our soils are depleted, the weather is wacky, trees are dying, and the water in many places is toxic. Chronic disease is at an all-time high. We’re going to address these problems at their root causes. First, we will shift agricultural subsidies so as to encourage regenerative practices. Today, a new generation of farmers and ranchers is building soil, replenishing groundwater, and detoxifying land, all while producing just as much food as conventional farmers and earning a decent livelihood. Learn more at... https://realfreenews.com/rfk2024info


Copyright Free Epic Music Journey To The Stars by SavfkMusic

