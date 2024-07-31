Ep. 19 Warfare - Gifts - Working of Miracles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Miracles !!
Do miracles still happen today? Have you personally experienced a miracle?
Do you know someone who has? Can you pray that prayer of faith over others and see miracles happen for them? If so, God may have gifted you to some degree with the ability to help other believe in Him through miraculous events and to help some people to gain their spiritual freedom
Podcast time indexes:
00:01:21 When most people think of miracles
00:01:35 Definition of miracles
00:03:34 Is there a difference between miracles and working of miracles
00:06:20 My miraculous healing
00:08:24 Another Healing
00:16:38 Why dont we see those kinds of miracles today
00:24:21 Demons in the room
00:27:17 Example of how familiar spirits work
Resources:
Allen Nolan full sermon on the working of miracles:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5r38nNmzWtY
Derek Prince video Miracles go beyond Healing!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MI7zMTESDXc
David Guzik resoiurces:
https://enduringword.com/bible-commentary/acts-28/
https://www.youtube.com/@DavidGuzikEnduringWord
Full questions and answer session from David Guzik
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5lUvbAPzh40
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4b-YrLQ3MS8&t=1s
Carm.org What is a familiar spirit?
https://carm.org/about-demons/what-is-a-familiar-spirit/
Six One Ministries
About Unleashing Spirit Warriors:
Unleashing Spirit Warriors is dedicated to sharing Biblical truths and personal experiences in spiritual warfare. You will hear directly from me, other ministries and every day believers to help you unleash the spirit warrior in you and to equip you to directly take on the enemy and WIN !!!