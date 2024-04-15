Iran Attack On Israel - Expert Analysis With Kevin Michelizzi | Maverick News With Rick Walker

Iran Attack On Israel - Analysis with intelligence expert Kevin Michelizzi on Maverick News With Rick Walker.
Maverick News contributor and intelligence expert Kevin Michelizzi Provides new insight into the unprecedented attack on Israel. Kevin says the objective of the attack may not be what it appears to be on the surface. Find out more on this episode of Maverick News with Rick Walker.
Please support Free Speech By Donating at:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
Visit Maverick News:
or
https://www.mavericknewschannel.com
Please subscribe to our RUMBLE CHANNEL
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.