Iran Attack On Israel - Expert Analysis With Kevin Michelizzi | Maverick News With Rick Walker
Maverick News
Published 16 hours ago

Iran Attack On Israel - Analysis with intelligence expert Kevin Michelizzi on Maverick News With Rick Walker.


Maverick News contributor and intelligence expert Kevin Michelizzi Provides new insight into the unprecedented attack on Israel. Kevin says the objective of the attack may not be what it appears to be on the surface.  Find out more on this episode of Maverick News with Rick Walker.


Keywords
iranisraelnewgaza

