Someone Needs To Hear This...The Lord Laid This On My Heart...Just For You

There is someone needing to hear this message, and I don't need to know who, God does. He is the only one that needs to know. I share with you a prayer in this video for the viewer, and my email if you care to share, and the song I wrong is at the end with the prayers for repentence and guidance offered if you are interested.



Please share with anyone who needs it. There is a heart that is in tremendous despair, and God is using me to reach out to that person. This one is for them.