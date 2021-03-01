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Someone Needs To Hear This...The Lord Laid This On My Heart...Just For You
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71 views • March 01, 2021
There is someone needing to hear this message, and I don't need to know who, God does. He is the only one that needs to know. I share with you a prayer in this video for the viewer, and my email if you care to share, and the song I wrong is at the end with the prayers for repentence and guidance offered if you are interested.
Please share with anyone who needs it. There is a heart that is in tremendous despair, and God is using me to reach out to that person. This one is for them.
Please share with anyone who needs it. There is a heart that is in tremendous despair, and God is using me to reach out to that person. This one is for them.
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