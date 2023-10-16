Israel-Hamas War Talk
Sky News: "Can America, the West, afford another war at this time?"
Janet Yellen: "Absolutely, America can certainly afford to stand with Israel and also Ukraine"
Translation - Yes the Goyim tax payer can pay for more money to be laundered through Israel as well as (((Zelensky))).
Source @Real World News
