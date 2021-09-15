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Attacks on Christianity - What YOU Need to know!
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14 views • September 15, 2021
Our August monthly meeting with Pastor Dr. Tom Akins. He's a fiery preacher, but gets straight to the point of asking all of us to stand for God, Family, and Country! We are in a Spiritual Battle and many don't realize it, want to see it, or want to admit we are here.
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