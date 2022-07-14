Prelude to Patriot Games created by Gregg Phillips (2000 Mules, True the Vote)

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Prelude to Patriot Games created by Greg Phillips (2000 Mules, True the Vote)
Published July 13, 2022
Prelude to Patriot Games - a raw recording that lays the predicate for the brand new reality podcast. Episode one coming soon. #pregames
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Creating gourmet coffee is what we do, our coffee provides customers with the ultimate satisfaction
Support the show -- https://www.patreon.com/realpatriotgames