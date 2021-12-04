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Ο Ιησούς ανοίγει τα αυτιά κωφού, τώρα μπορεί να ακούσει.
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21 views • December 04, 2021
Το σκοτάδι απλώνεται στη γη αλλά το μόνο που καταφέρνει είναι να κάνει το φως του Ιησού να λάμπει λαμπρότερο, και οι αγαπώντες το φως, και θα το δουν, και θα το επιλέξουν.
I am not claiming any copyrights, are belong to the:
Apostle Kathryn Krick Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC477...
I am not claiming any copyrights, are belong to the:
Apostle Kathryn Krick Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC477...
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