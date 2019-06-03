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3/6/19 #UnitedStatesofAI: TRUMP, Apple & Lockheed USA #QUANTUM #AmericaFirst
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41 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
3/6/19: Today, President Trump called for a National redirection of the American workforce in order to fulfill a new technological directive comparable to the post WWII era.
Golden State Times video of the National Policy Advisory Board at the White House today:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6NYLT-uFsE
Rand Paul calling for the end of the $6 trillion US TP $ Afghanistan "war" with a $2500 Victory bonus for soldiers:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_NOJ77j7jk
Jacob Israel YT channel reporting on the Israeli 30 million page "civilization preservation" package aboard their Space X dragon capsule that docked last weekend on the international space station destined for the moon:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EZGd0qQhbWQ
Please get informed about the Common Law of our land and how you can get involved to reestablish the Republic:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Check out the ways you can make change locally through economic means:
https://www.solari.com
Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
3/6/19: Today, President Trump called for a National redirection of the American workforce in order to fulfill a new technological directive comparable to the post WWII era.
Golden State Times video of the National Policy Advisory Board at the White House today:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6NYLT-uFsE
Rand Paul calling for the end of the $6 trillion US TP $ Afghanistan "war" with a $2500 Victory bonus for soldiers:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_NOJ77j7jk
Jacob Israel YT channel reporting on the Israeli 30 million page "civilization preservation" package aboard their Space X dragon capsule that docked last weekend on the international space station destined for the moon:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EZGd0qQhbWQ
Please get informed about the Common Law of our land and how you can get involved to reestablish the Republic:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Check out the ways you can make change locally through economic means:
https://www.solari.com
Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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