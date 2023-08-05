Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Alan Dershowitz: Trump Indictment 'DOESN'T satisfy the BANANA REPUBLIC test'
channel image
High Hopes
2679 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
89 views
Published a day ago

Glenn Beck


Aug 3, 2023


Attorney Alan Dershowitz joins Glenn to break down why he believes the third indictment against former president Donald Trump "doesn't satisfy the 'banana republic test.'" He explains why he doesn't believe the government will even be able to prove what Trump is convicted of — essentially, that he lied about the 2020 election. But Whether or not Trump believed what he claimed, Dershowitz argues, he SHOULD be protected under the First Amendment: "Donald Trump has the right to protest and be wrong in his protests.” However, Dershowitz also explains the one thing that could sway the case in the opposite direction: It's being tried in Washington DC, not a purple state.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zf2YEmawY4


Keywords
trumppresidentfirst amendment2020 electiontestalan dershowitzwashington dcglenn beckindictmenttrialbanana republicno chance

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket