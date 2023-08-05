Alan Dershowitz: Trump Indictment 'DOESN'T satisfy the BANANA REPUBLIC test'

Glenn Beck





Aug 3, 2023





Attorney Alan Dershowitz joins Glenn to break down why he believes the third indictment against former president Donald Trump "doesn't satisfy the 'banana republic test.'" He explains why he doesn't believe the government will even be able to prove what Trump is convicted of — essentially, that he lied about the 2020 election. But Whether or not Trump believed what he claimed, Dershowitz argues, he SHOULD be protected under the First Amendment: "Donald Trump has the right to protest and be wrong in his protests.” However, Dershowitz also explains the one thing that could sway the case in the opposite direction: It's being tried in Washington DC, not a purple state.





