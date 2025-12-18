EPISODE 455: ARTIFICIAL PANDEMIC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today’s HighWire pulls no punches. Del breaks down HHS’s decision to withdraw funding from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the media reaction to RFK Jr.’s bold move. Jefferey Jaxen reports on the quiet return of flu lockdowns overseas—and the next pandemic narrative already taking shape. Then, Jefferey examines what’s truly at stake as the AI race threatens to replace human labor at scale. Finally, epidemiologist Nick Hulscher, MPH, joins Del in-studio to reveal new findings from a reanalysis of the Henry Ford “vaxxed vs. unvaxxed” data—results that could redefine modern public health.
Guests: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Airdate: December 18, 2025