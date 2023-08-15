Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CULT DE-PROGRAMMER EXPLAINS HOW TO UN-BRAINWASH CULT VICTIMS 🫠 RICK ROSS
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
447 Subscribers
20 views
Published 18 hours ago

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dloU2GQ7FlU


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://giphy.com/explore/brain-washing


VfB picked up a wicked bug - I don't eat bugs; nor will I be felled by the same


18 U.S. Code § 2382 - Misprision of treason

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2382


Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States and having knowledge of the commission of any treason against them, conceals and does not, as soon as may be, disclose and make known the same to the President or to some judge of the United States, or to the governor or to some judge or justice of a particular State, is guilty of misprision of treason and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than seven years, or both.


(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 807; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(H), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2147.)

Keywords
programmingcultsmisprision of treasonunbrainwashingrick ross

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket