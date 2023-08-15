CULT DE-PROGRAMMER EXPLAINS HOW TO UN-BRAINWASH CULT VICTIMS 🫠 RICK ROSS

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dloU2GQ7FlU





18 U.S. Code § 2382 - Misprision of treason

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States and having knowledge of the commission of any treason against them, conceals and does not, as soon as may be, disclose and make known the same to the President or to some judge of the United States, or to the governor or to some judge or justice of a particular State, is guilty of misprision of treason and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than seven years, or both.





(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 807; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(H), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2147.)