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Episode 339: Twisted Sisters Russia and US
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Twisted Sisters Russia and US
I’m not talking about the 80’s heavy metal ‘Twisted Sister,’ although their song ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ would be applicable lyrics for a lot of conservative activism at this time. My discussion of the Twisted Sisters Russia and US is the cultural hegemony of Antonio Gramsci, which has been mostly fulfilled in all the US.
I am going to take a wide swipe at the ideological Twisted Sisters Russia and US. Initially I was including China but that is to wide of a swipe for today and will have to be picked up another time.
Now a few years ago I heard a major nationally renowned N. E. Ohio pastor once say that ‘communism is dead’ so there is no reason for Christians to be political activists and everyone should focus on ‘the Bible only.’ I have no clue what he says now since I no longer attend that fellowship or bother to listen to him on any of his digital media. My retort to anyone that says ‘communism is dead’ is - they are naive or they are just plain ignorant of their surroundings or worse, they are responsible for participating in the cultural hegemonic agenda and ideologies of the Twisted Sisters.
Experts Everywhere - continue reading at: https://bit.ly/3tLlG6Z
Twisted Sisters Russia and US
I’m not talking about the 80’s heavy metal ‘Twisted Sister,’ although their song ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ would be applicable lyrics for a lot of conservative activism at this time. My discussion of the Twisted Sisters Russia and US is the cultural hegemony of Antonio Gramsci, which has been mostly fulfilled in all the US.
I am going to take a wide swipe at the ideological Twisted Sisters Russia and US. Initially I was including China but that is to wide of a swipe for today and will have to be picked up another time.
Now a few years ago I heard a major nationally renowned N. E. Ohio pastor once say that ‘communism is dead’ so there is no reason for Christians to be political activists and everyone should focus on ‘the Bible only.’ I have no clue what he says now since I no longer attend that fellowship or bother to listen to him on any of his digital media. My retort to anyone that says ‘communism is dead’ is - they are naive or they are just plain ignorant of their surroundings or worse, they are responsible for participating in the cultural hegemonic agenda and ideologies of the Twisted Sisters.
Experts Everywhere - continue reading at: https://bit.ly/3tLlG6Z
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