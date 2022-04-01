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03/29/2022 CBS News: The Ukrainian side offered to adopt a neutral stance if international guarantors provide its security. The Ukrainian top negotiator was optimistic about today’s meeting and he said he believed enough progress was made to pave the way for a meeting between Russian President Putin and Ukrainian president Zelensky. A quick solution would be beneficial to both countries, but the ultimate decision lies with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.