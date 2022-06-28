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"The COVID-19 Injections - A Gateway to Transhumanism?"
The Truth About Cancer
The Truth About CancerCheckmark Icon
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22314 views • June 28, 2022

Listen as our good friend, Dr. Carrie Madej, shares what is really happening in the world and why we should be concerned about the push for the COVID shot and more vaccines coming down the pike.

But the good news is people are waking up! And as Carrie reminds us, the TRUTH will set us FREE!

Please share this video with everyone you know and help wake up the world. Together, we can put a stop to this anti human | transhumanism agenda!

---------------------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are the Founders of The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines. They are Christians, proud parents of four children, business owners and Health Freedom Activists. Charlene recently started a toxic free, luxury skincare line of perfect skincare products - CHARLIS. Charlene & Ty just launched the World Premiere of their latest 8 episode documentary series, Propaganda EXPOSED. Together they are proud members of the "Disinformation Dozen" risking everything to bring the truth about cancer, vaccines, and real medicine , that saves countless lives into the world, for you.

Ty and Charlene have been on this mission together to reach as many people around the world with the truth that saves lives as they can and they need your help! As you know they are being censored with many other truth tellers.

Please support their mission by sharing this video! Next, you can support them by going to www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and signing up for their FREE Newsletter!

Also, join Ty & Charlene on Alt Social Media platforms where the TRUTH is allowed and join the discussion there!

Follow, Subscribe, & SHARE:

1. Telegram: https://t.me/TheTruthAboutCancer_Vaccines
2. GAB: https://gab.com/TyCharleneBollinger
3. GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/cancertruth
4. TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TheTruthAboutCancer
5. CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/TheTruthAboutCancer
6. Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vX3lcHH4Dvp0/
7. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutCancerOfficial
8. Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thetruthaboutcancer

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vaccinescovidcarriemadej
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy