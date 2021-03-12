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EP. 37 SACHA STONE EXPLAINS VERMONT AS MODEL FOR AGENDA 2030 END OF DAYS SABATEAN AGENDA
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185 views • March 12, 2021
I'm delighted that Sacha Stone joins me to dig into why Vermont is in lockstep with the Gates: Fauci: Scott trifecta, and what is at stake through capitulation, no holds barred.
Links to Sacha's work:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8_BuMUlxWBZtAoKBA0EGMg
https://sachastone.com/about/
https://sachastone.com/5g-apocalypse-the-extinction-event/
https://www.humanitad.org/mission/
Please subscribe, like, comment and share.
Support the work of those of us speaking out - we are censored and attacked and maligned. Learn to discern the truth, and remember that love thrives in the LIGHT of Truth - spread it!
Thank you ALL for being out there and digital warriors of the truth!
Links to Sacha's work:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8_BuMUlxWBZtAoKBA0EGMg
https://sachastone.com/about/
https://sachastone.com/5g-apocalypse-the-extinction-event/
https://www.humanitad.org/mission/
Please subscribe, like, comment and share.
Support the work of those of us speaking out - we are censored and attacked and maligned. Learn to discern the truth, and remember that love thrives in the LIGHT of Truth - spread it!
Thank you ALL for being out there and digital warriors of the truth!
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