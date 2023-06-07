Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 11: Bryan Osborne
1 view
channel image
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
Published a day ago |

Believe it or not there are still some good Christian folks out there who believe in evolutionary science. Bryan Osborne from Answers in Genesis joins me to dispel false teachings from “The Science” in regards to the Book of Genesis. We as Christians shouldn’t hate or disregard science, but we need to understand the theories being taught to us by the secular as fact, and understand why they are anything but. 

Bryan is a graduate from Bryan College (which is very fitting) with a bachelor of arts in biblical studies and minors in Greek and Christian education as well as a Masters from Lee University in education. He taught bible history in public schools in Tennessee for 13 years and for 20 years he has helped youth and young adults in the local church to know and defend their faith. He now speaks at conferences and in churches for the organization Answers in Genesis

Follow Bryan

https://answersingenesis.org/

https://www.youtube.com/@answersingenesis/featured

https://www.answers.tv/

https://arkencounter.com/tickets/

https://www.amazon.com/Quick-Answers-Tough-Questions-Bodie/dp/1683440102

https://www.amazon.com/Quick-Answers-Social-Issues-Osborne/product-reviews/1683442024




DONATE TO THE SHOW

Venmo: @jesusandliberty 

Cash App: $jesusandliberty


TRY MASTER FOCUS: 

https://trymasterfocus.com/AOTCAS


Follow me

Christians4liberty.com

Youtube: @jesusandliberty

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty 

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty


Keywords
freedomlibertypoliticsjesuschristianitychurchculturegenesisculturewar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket