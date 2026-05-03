Lebanon's Hezbollah boasts tiny wired drones outsmarting Israel’s billion-dollar defenses

Hezbollah's new fiber-optic drones defy jamming and evade radar, flying low to stay hidden and strike hard. Troops are using them to exploit its key features and cause casualties among Israeli forces.

Adding: Many USAF tankers, that took off from Tel Aviv, are active above the Persian Gulf, since a couple hours ago.

P-8A is also doing surveillance at the same time.

Adding:

Pentagon's DARPA funds development of pocket-sized laser weapons

A new program called AMPED (area-multiplied photonic-crystal emitting devices) was announced in 2026 — an attempt at building a compact, efficient and powerful personal laser arms.

The project aims at bypassing a physics obstacle to lasers — the more powerful the beam is, the more it "smears", becoming totally unfocused:

🌏 Initially DARPA tried incremental improvements to solve this, but later acknowledged the approach failed

🌏 Now another path is being walked: using photonic crystals to control the ray by separating optical cavity and gain medium. This, however, degrades the beam with the crystal diameter increase, and if you try "stacking" lasers, the tool’s chip instantly overheats

AMPED is gathering scientists to come up with a solution to this.

The goal is clear: to combat new cheap threats like drones swarms with the new type of weapon: infinite in ammo, cheap and portable.

DARPA makes no secret the tech is intended to be mass-produced — starting a new page of arms and combat.

Adding:

Shady financing and conflict of interests: Trump’s ballroom shenanigans come to light

Clark Construction, the company that handles Trump’s White House ballroom project – which may or may not involve building a secret underground bunker – has been granted a new lucrative contract for renovation of the fountains in Lafayette Park.

What makes this whole affair suspicious is:

➡️ While the going rate for this job is $3.3 million, Clark Construction was awarded a whopping $17.4 million, The Drey Dossier points out

➡️ The contract was awarded without any bidding as the US Park Service invoked an exemption that allows to bypass the process due to an emergency

Meanwhile, the ballroom/bunker story gets weirder as the The Drey Dossier discovered that the donors for this project were never checked for any conflict of interest with the Department of Defense or any US intelligence agencies – only with the National Park Service.

The donor list, by the way, includes Palantir, Lockheed Martin, Blackstone, Caterpillar, Microsoft and Union Pacific, to name a few.