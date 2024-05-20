Waking up is tough, having people to talk to is important. Love is the best. Full text below.
#WTF: A #LOVE #POEM
The Earth most likely is round
Though some would argue it’s flat
It could be contracting, expanding, or hollow
Or perched perchance on a Space Turtle’s back
Is life some architect’s miraculous spectacular design?
Or a simple spiraling pattern
What is this thing we live and die by called time?
And was it created by Saturn?
Is Saturn Satan?
Is Lucifer Venus?
Is it really a sin if I play with my penis?
Is there indisputably, truly a surface on Mars?
Could the sun maybe be Jesus?
What is the moon? Where did it come from?
And is it comprised of various cheeses?
Is Paul really dead?
Is it ok to eat bread?
On which meridian point should I angle my bed?
What are dreams?
What are thoughts?
Why do babies need so many shots?
Are the people at NASA lying to us?
Are NSA agents spying on us?
Are soldiers killing and dying for us?
Are supernatural forces vying for us?
What’s the deal?
What is real?
Can fuel from an airplane really melt steel?
Who’s in charge of this global conspiracy
Controlling and trolling, enslaving humanity?
So much division
So much derision
And who’s bonehead decision
Was circumcision?
Why do I care?
What is the point?
Should I tune it all out and spark up a joint?
Why try?
Why comply?
Why does the media constantly lie?
What are the governing forces expecting to gain?
By harvesting people and causing such pain?
Are they all in fact factually pedophiles?
Are they seriously, no joke Satanic?
Are the elite literally chillingly actually psychopaths?
Feeding on fear and our panic?
Could it really be
That the powers that believe they be
Would commit such atrocious atrocities?
Without ethics or morals or empathy?
Probably
Maybe not
But probably
Maybe it’s all one big simulation
An age-hold experimental situation
Perhaps
Perhaps this experience is merely a test
And I a mere dimensional guest
Perhaps perhaps
I’ll never know exactly how the towers collapsed
Or why the Kennedy files are still under wraps
It’s possible
I’ll never know for certain if evolution’s a lie
Or why anyone would ever take cake over pie
Or what’s above us up there beyond the sky
Or if Michelle Obama’s actually... a guy
I’m kidding
She’s not
… Or is she?
So many questions
So many theories
So many ideas, agendas and queries
Reverse official backward narratives
Mind-blowing sock-knockin’ off alternatives
Is the human race indeed endangered?
Are we already indentured servants?
Could anything possibly be any stranger
Than the possibility of Royalty being serpents?!
Who or what built the pyramids?
Who or what built Bitcoin?
* * *
All that to say
All that seems to melt away
At certain moments each and everyday
Now that I’m with you
