Odessa, man rammed into 2 TTC cars, avoiding mobilization - then chased

In Odessa, a man rammed into two Ukrainian (conscription) TTC cars, avoiding mobilization.

More, Odessa:

A big column of smoke is rising in the area of the seaport in Odessa, it can be seen from several kilometers away. Ukrainian social media accounts report that a fire broke out after a loud explosion.

Adding, updated news from yesterday:

Well, as it turns out, the “6 IRGC fast boats” that were attacked & sunk by the US army, were in reality civilian cargo ships!

Trump & CENTCOM (surprise, surprise) LIED, again.

Tasnim, quoting a military source, says 5 Iranian civilians were killed a US attack on 2 cargo boats in the Persian Gulf.

The 2 small cargo boats, carrying civilians, were travelling from Khasab on the Omani coast towards the Iranian coast.

One of the boats is likely ‘RASOL ALLAH’ — thanks to a find by MenchOsint on X

@FotrosResistancee

More:

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran's parliament:

The new equation of the Strait of Hormuz is in the process of being solidified.

The security of shipping and energy transit has been jeopardized by the United States and its allies through the violation of the ceasefire and the imposition of a blockade; of course, their evil will diminish.

We know full well that the continuation of the status quo is intolerable for America; while we have not even begun yet.

@DD Geopolitics



