Abby Martin The case against Assange is unprecedented (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Progressive International
https://youtu.be/Zt1icBE5zr8?si=gAv1d21m7PjsL9hA 12 Dec 2023As unprecedented numbers of journalists are killed by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza, journalist Abby Martin (@EmpireFiles) talks about the importance of journalism and whistleblowing to exposing the crimes of US empire.
Watch the full Belmarsh Tribunal here: The Belmarsh Tribunal D.C. — "Free the Truth" — The Case of Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KggYiMgsnDU
