Bro Sanchez Responds To "Why FE Scares Me" On YT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OMG Bro Sanchez rips this Globe Fool Tricked apart limb by limb and then rips her a new a-hole as he takes her head and shoves it up her own ass like Will Smith in Hancock so that she smells all the BS and chokes on it for being a NASA shill who won't debate us becuz theres no way for them to win in a fair debate when it comes to facts vs the make believe globe garbage that relies on technology to achieve their obvious deception