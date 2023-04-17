Go To Hell, MADURO SENDS STRONG MESSAGE TO WASHINGTON

Create New Account
MADURO SENDS STRONG MESSAGE TO WASHINGTON
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
Published 21 hours ago |
MADURO SENDS STRONG MESSAGE TO WASHINGTON


Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has condemned US threats to strengthen sanctions against his country, saying Caracas has to be respected. We hear from Didier Ortiz, political analyst, who says the US is trying to break the will of Venezuelans in order to get its hands on the nation's oil.


https://www.bitchute.com/video/N7IWSL7Ak6j0/?list=notifications&randomize=false

