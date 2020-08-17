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Trump's Failed Iran Policy Is Leading Us To War
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15 views • August 17, 2020
RonPaulLibertyReport

President Trump has been consistent on Iran and, unfortunately, consistently wrong. His Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been foaming at the mouth for war with Iran for years, along with the various neocons like Eliot Abrams who serve as cogs in the war machine. As the US moves closer to war with Iran, the utter failure of Trump's "maximum pressure" policy is laid bare. Unless this Administration wakes up to this failure and changes course, the future is dire for the US and the Middle East. Also today: Winners and losers and more coronavirus updates.

Please keep the Liberty Report on air with a tax-deductible contribution to the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity: http://www.ronpaulinstitute.org/support
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